LETTER: Protect teachers

It feels like teaching in the U.S. is the most dangerous job due to COVID-19.
Education Week maintains a partial list of the hundreds of teachers and staff who have died from the virus.
If nurses are required to be in full PPE with a COVID-19 patient, why are teachers and staff not required to wear a mask, face shield, hood and gloves?
It is known that children are carriers of the virus. A mask is simply not enough.
We need to do more to protect our teachers or stop all in-person teaching until a viable vaccine is found.
James Harrelson
Summerville