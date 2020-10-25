You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Protect teachers

It feels like teaching in the U.S. is the most dangerous job due to COVID-19.

Education Week maintains a partial list of the hundreds of teachers and staff who have died from the virus.

If nurses are required to be in full PPE with a COVID-19 patient, why are teachers and staff not required to wear a mask, face shield, hood and gloves?

It is known that children are carriers of the virus. A mask is simply not enough.

We need to do more to protect our teachers or stop all in-person teaching until a viable vaccine is found.

James Harrelson

Summerville

