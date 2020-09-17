LETTER: Plastic trash litters our roadways; dangerous to wildlife

To the editor:
Driving north on Hwy 52 is always a nostalgic pleasure for me as I recall the years of summer weekends my family spent at Bonneau Beach, sometimes for just a day but often camping for the weekend or, best of all, renting one of the little concrete block cabins for a whole week. Those were the only vacations my family ever had, or wanted.
From the Ten Mile Station in the north area the route along Old U.S. 52 was almost completely forested.
Surely there was litter on the roadside - cardboard and paper, tin cans, soda bottles -but at least there was no plastic.
Recently, as I drove from Goose Creek to Moncks Corner, highway crews were cutting the sides and median of now heavily developed Hwy 52. The amount of litter exposed was horrendous. Simply horrendous. And at least 90% of it, plastic. Wads of plastic, everywhere my eyes darted, plastic.
Many of the soda bottles from so long ago were likely retrieved to be deposited, the paper and tin cans have disintegrated; but the bundles of plastic now lining our highways and choking our waters will never disintegrate.
Add to this nightmare, a $60 million plastic nurdle distribution facility under construction to serve the Port of Charleston. And there it sits, fronting Hwy 52 on the outskirts of Moncks Corner, soon to receive and haul tons of rice-sized plastic pellets some 50 miles down a busy highway into an even busier port district of Charleston.
We might think, well at least this plastic litter won’t be so visible, but I think it will present itself quickly in the numbers of fish, birds and wildlife that will die from ingesting the pellets, and, perhaps, the harm that will come to humans as it works its way into our food chain.
Rose Hutchinson
Goose Creek