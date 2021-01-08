LETTER: Our elected leaders are not above the law

To the Editor:
In an article bylined Jamie Lovegrove, of the Post and Courier, Representative Jeff Duncan of South Carolina stated that he and his fellow cohorts in the House and Senate were not being seditious when they tried to usurp the voting public by protesting the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
His reasoning is that the various states in question were breaking their own election laws, their own state constitutions and the Constitution of the United States.
In each instance cited by Rep. Duncan the varied courts of those states and the United States Supreme Court had findings that were opposite of Rep. Duncan's hypothesis, and the election commissions in each state certified lawful conclusions to the voting and vote counting in their states.
With that in mind it seems that Rep. Duncan is saying that no matter what courts findings are, if he disagrees with those findings, they don't count.
Don't let him fool you. What he and the other representatives and senators did was indeed seditious. Seditious because in order to overturn the will of American voters, they were willing to set themselves above the laws of those states and above the Supreme Court of this land.
David Stevens
Hanahan