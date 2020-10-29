LETTER: Oppose Communism, avoid Chinese products

Avoid Chinese products
Communist China is not our friend. Our manufacturers who moved to China gave them our expertise in designing and manufacturing, thus boosting their economy and enabling them to become a world power.
We need to make an effort to buy American-made products whenever possible. If enough of us do this, some of our manufacturers will return to the U.S., thus boosting our economy and reducing unemployment. It’s not easy finding American-made products, but I’ve been doing it for years.
ROY McLEAN
Varner Street
Summerville