LETTER: Officials must react to avoid Italy-like disaster

To the Editor:
Gov. Henry McMasters must take the actions of other governors and shut down all but necessary face-to-face interactions to keep South Carolina from becoming the next Italy.
Charleston's tourism industry must go along with shutting down to ensure the health of our population even though it will cause economic hardship. All elected officials must take a leadership role in protecting the public.
The cities that acted quickly during the 1918 flu pandemic saved thousands of lives. Do we really want to be the future public health case study of how not to handle a pandemic? I don't think our electeds want this as their legacy.
Sarah Redmond
Summerville