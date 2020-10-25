LETTER: Negative political ads a waste of money, time

I hope that all political candidates will read this letter and do as I ask of them.
We see all the political ads on television and in newspapers.
Trust me, we all get it: You want to win your election.
When I look at the hundreds of thousands of dollars that are being spent, I simply cannot fathom the amount and total waste of money.
All candidates say they know how we are hurting, but they don’t.
All we want is to work for a living. We do not want handouts. We want jobs to be able to live our lives.
I ask every political candidate seeking office to take two weeks and stop running all of the ads.
Take that money and donate it to South Carolina as a fund for the citizens.
We need our leaders to let us get back to work so we can take care of ourselves and our families.
Start a fund to help us, not to win an election.
We need more than just lip service.
Take the Lincoln Project ad off TV, too. Take that money and put it in the same fund.
We are smart and can figure out which candidate to support.
SHARON COMBS
Summerville