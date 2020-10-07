LETTER: Nancy Mace stands up to local police agencies

To the Editor:
How does it make any sense to take money away from an institution as vital as our law enforcement officers? Every day, they put their life on the line to protect the rights of everyone, regardless of zip code, race or wealth. They ensure law and order is kept in our streets.
Any movement to defund the police is a huge slap in the face to all the brave men and women who risk their lives to keep us safe.
Law enforcement officers need our attention, our respect and our support. They need to be allowed to carry out the duty they swore a sacred oath to carry out.
Recently, the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Nancy Mace for Congress. I am proud to stand alongside them and cast my vote for her on Election Day. She will make sure that our police are never defunded and receive the support that they need, especially in the face of such a divided country.
Taylor Rodriguez
Goose Creek