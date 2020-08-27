LETTER: More traffic enforcement needed on Highway 61

To the Editor:
In a recent news story, Frank Freeman pointed out the problems with the traffic on Highway 61. For those of us who work at any of the plantations, that highway is a true death trap. Many times in the past few years, I could have lost my life due to reckless driving of others.
To add to what Mr. Freeman stated, SUVs, pick-ups, other vehicles will pass not just one car but several. On one occasion, heading toward Magnolia Plantation from Summerville, there were two cars in front of mine and two behind. Out of no where, a pick-up passed all of us on a double solid line with traffic coming toward all of us.
In the area of the Olive Branch Church where the deadly Thanksgiving accident took place, a fast driven car coming from West Ashley was passing several cars on that dangerous curve forcing me to the culvert. There was no consideration that one might cause the death of another.
I know that one should be careful about what one would ask for; however, there needs to be more of a police presence and traffic control from both Dorchester and Charleston counties. The worst, unfortunately, is the Dorchester part of the road.
Larry G. Wineland
Summerville