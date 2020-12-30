LETTER: Medical providers wrong on No Surprises Act

To the Editor:
It is not surprising that opposition to the medical No Surprises Act would come from medical providers. However, their description of the Act and claims of negative consequences to patients could not be farther from the truth.
The Act attempts to get the patient out of disputes between insurers and out-of-network providers who currently can “balance bill” patients for their full claimed charge amount even if they never collect that from any patients. The current system is a license to steal. Who hasn’t been in an in-network facility but told that only out-of-network providers are available for anesthesia, radiology, cardiology or other procedures?
The Act will enable the patient to pay only what they would have paid to an in-network provider. It is then up to the medical provider to defend their charges and arbitrate if necessary. The arbitration is conducted by neutral third parties and not arbitrators selected by insurance companies. The arbitrator is allowed to consider the “going rate” for the service. The process is designed to result in a reasonable return for the provider.
Surprise medical bills are one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcy. Addressing that result, and not favoring insurance companies, is what the No Surprises Act is all about.
Randy Henrick
Summerville