LETTER: McMaster to blame for COVID-19 spike

To the Editor:
In his floundering response to the COVID19 outbreak in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster has now achieved what he hoped to avoid.
By opening the state too early to business, and by refusing to mandate the wearing of masks in all public spaces and social distancing, McMaster has unleashed thousands of cases in the state. This is bad for the very business he wanted to “open up.”
Even worse for business in Charleston is that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut now require that travelers from South Carolina must quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in those states. That means, of course, that tourists from those major states will not be coming to South Carolina as long as the ban lasts. They are not going to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon their arrival home.
What an outcome. Did McMaster not see this coming? Is he capable of changing his policy, or is he so in thrall to his idol Donald Trump that he can no longer make the tough decisions that need to be made to pull South Carolina out of this tailspin?
And you thought it didn’t matter who the Governor was?
David M. Rubin
Summerville