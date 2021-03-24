LETTER: Mayor Waring needs to keep promise on boutique hotel

Six years ago, Mayor Bill Collins spent almost a year behind closed doors with Town Council Members to work with a developer to plan a boutique hotel, convention center, condos and a roof top bar in the heart of the downtown Historic District. After he announced it as a “done deal” in July 2015, public dismay and protest mounted and ended in a lawsuit that is still pending in court.
Fast forward to 2021. New mayor Ricky Waring and Council members have promised the Chamber that they will explore the hotel concept with public consultation and input this time and avoid the mistakes made six years ago. We now hear on good authority that Council members are secretly seeking a new developer to build another hotel on the same spot downtown. This is the same Council that approved the failed boutique development in 2015.
They are circumventing the Town staff responsible for design and permit approval as well as the public. The Town has recently returned ownership of the original parcel from its Redevelopment Corporation to the town so they can sell it to a developer. At the same time, they voted to repeal all the recent zoning and design guidelines for commercial construction that would have required the hotel design to be compatible with the surrounding historic architecture.
Coincidence? We don’t think so.
Mayor Waring needs to keep his promise to involve the public in any plan for a new hotel downtown. Otherwise he is inviting failure and lawsuits that already have cost the Town millions of dollars in waste and litigation.
Peter Gorman
Summerville