LETTER: Masks may be uncomfortable, but they save lives

Every single one of us is tired of wearing a mask. Everyone. We are not used to discomfort. Too bad.
Remember the story of Anne Franck? She had to stay in her attic apartment for two years. She did not leave her apartment for two whole years.
She and her family were stuck there, together, not being apart for two years. We really don't have it so bad.
Her life, without a doubt, depended on her compliance. Understand that our lives, too, are in danger. This is real.
Wear your mask so we can eventually get to the other side of this virus. Until everyone complies, we will continue to lose lives. Get over it.
Janet Hume Cox, M.Ed.
Moncks Corner