LETTER: Let police do their job

To the Editor:
Let me see if I understand what these officials are wanting to do to the police.
If they stop a vehicle that a mass murderer is driving they are supposed to leave their weapon in the holster, ask them if they would mind getting out of the car, give them a Twinkie, a glass of milk, a pat on the back and tell them they have been bad.
I would rather have the police draw their weapon, order them to get out of the vehicle and handcuff them. If they try running let the K9 have lunch and that way they protect the law abiding citizens from getting shot, robbed, or raped.
It sure is funny how often 911 is called to a domestic dispute, shooting, robbery by the same people that are out there calling the police names, shooting them, destroying police cars, which by the way we taxpayers pay for.
I wonder what their attitude would be if their parents, or family members, were the victim of a violent crime and they called 911 and the operator told them too bad but we don't have any officers to send to you but we could send our janitor to assist you. We will be back to the wild west shortly where we have gun fights in the street at high noon. Time to remove these elected officials from office and get someone that will put an end to this nonsense once and for all and keep all citizens safe. Enough of this crap.
Perry Jones
Summerville