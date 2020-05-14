LETTER: Legislation needed to lessen impact of flooding

To the Editor:
COVID-19 has reminded us how important it is for our federal, state, and local governments to work together to solve issues that threaten our citizens. Disaster response and relief are core functions of governments, requiring close coordination from the White House to the Court House.
Over the last decade, South Carolinians from all corners of the state – including the Upstate, Midlands, Lowcountry, and Pee Dee - have experienced natural disasters, especially devastating floods. We all remember the so-called “thousand-year flood” in 2015. Those of us residing along the coast have spent the last few years recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Dorian, Florence, and Matthew.
Our state has been blessed with strong leaders at the state and local levels who have led us through these tough times. The response from “Team SC” to natural disasters is always swift.
Unfortunately, it’s not a matter of when the next natural disaster strikes, but where.
That’s why I have sponsored the South Carolina Revolving Resilience Fund Act that would allocate funding for grants and low-interest loans to local governments to help purchase flood-prone homes located in floodplains. The bill passed the Senate almost unanimously and Rep. Heather Crawford Ammons, R-Horry, has sponsored a companion bill in the House.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) operates a grant program that purchases flood-damaged homes in floodplains and demolishes them. The federal government pays for 75% of these buyouts while local governments are expected to fund the remaining 25%. Often, the buyouts get delayed as local governments try to scrape together the funds to assist.
The South Carolina Revolving Resilience Fund Act would expedite these buyouts by offering low-interest loans to municipalities and counties to help get more of our citizens out of harm’s way before the next catastrophic flood event.
In the long run, buying out these repeatedly flooded properties will save taxpayers money versus repeatedly funding repairs and replacements.
We have the opportunity before us to lessen the heartbreak experienced by many of our friends and neighbors and the costs to taxpayers by helping to fund these important loans.
South Carolina’s legislature continues its work in this difficult time. If the House passes the Revolving Resilience Fund Act this year, we can prepare now, before the next catastrophic flood, to lessen the flood’s impact and prevent devastation.
Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
Senator Stephen Goldfinch lives in Georgetown County and represents District 34.