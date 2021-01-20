LETTER: Left is too quick to condemn free speech

For the last few days I have been treading lightly. I have a feeling of dread, and shy away from speaking with some of my friends. I was even called a racist by a stranger sitting next to me at a bar who over heard my husband and I speaking of past events.
First, the 60 or so people that broke into the Capitol (number from mainstream news) should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. What they did was violent and dangerous for our country.
There is no one that disagrees with that view, Just as all conservatives stand against the horrific death of George Floyd. Just as all conservatives stand against the violence that perpetrated our cities for months.
Yet, contrary sound bites are parroted, again and again, against people who supported many Trump policies that benefited the country.
These phrases are quoted from the Democratic Party leaders, supported and echoed by mainstream media, and used to attack those they feel are opposition.
The America First agenda, protecting our boarders from these who would do us harm, supporting businesses to grow jobs and increase income, support and rebuilding American forces to keep our people safe, supporting the State of Israel, brokering peace and fostering economy between countries in the Middle East, to me are not disputable as positive for our country.
Many of these issues were part of the Obama administration. If they were not accomplished by the Trump administration the left would support them.
The Democratic Party so compulsively hate Trump that they do not separate the person from his policies. Nor can they separate the conservatives that voted against the democratic party platform from him. So we, the conservatives, are left with the same vitriol directed against us.
Some of my friends have parroted the words of Democratic leaders and “mainstream social media,” comparing the Capitol break in with 911.
Really?
More than 3,000 killed and thousands more physically and emotionally wounded. Like comparing Trump to Hitler. He may be a bully but he is not trying to annihilate a race of people.
These attitudes and lack of individual thought and assessment really scare me — especially from people I respect and love.
I fear what is happening in this country is a kin to fascist Germany. A targeted group of people are blocked from social media (personal experience...myself and a few friends).
Their voices silenced.
Their first amendment rights dissolved. And, half of the country cheers on.
My left friends don’t question this. Books being banned from libraries to erase our cultural and literary history. Statues being brought down....even Lincoln.
Germany did not destroy Auschwitz. It stands so as not to be forgotten.
Cancel Culture is a way to destroy those who have a different point of view. Hitler’s reign did not start with concentration camps. It started with social trivialization and political ostracizing of specific people. They were proclaimed a threat to society. Eventually taking away their freedoms.
I have friends verbally attacking me and questioning my character. Not listening. Nor merely just disagreeing, but calling me out as being obsessed with Trump when I don’t even really like the person, much less some of his statements.
When people that know me are caught up in this political and social power movement, it’s no wonder that I was verbally, viciously attacked by a stranger sitting at a bar eating dinner. And they are empowered and vindicated by the left’s political machine. This is all cancel culture.
People that think they are woke need to wake up to how they are being led.
Where are we heading as a people?
R. Blair
Summerville