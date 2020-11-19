LETTER: It's critical that we wear masks

At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, I’m concerned we soon will see another rise in positive COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions – a disheartening development given it’s within our power to protect ourselves from the virus.
Now more than ever, it’s critical we take precautions by wearing a mask, washing our hands often, socially distancing from one another, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and monitoring our own health. These are basic steps, but we can go a step further.
I ask that you join our healthcare system’s team in making personal sacrifices this holiday season. Nothing about 2020 has been easy, and I recognize these decisions will be difficult, but we must consider the health and safety of others. Some parties and social gatherings may not be safe. Let’s be bold in declining those because attending is not in the best interest of ourselves, our loved ones or even strangers we’ve never met.
We all are tired of the disruption COVID-19 has caused, but we can’t afford to let our guard down now, especially as we approach these winter months. We are at a decisive juncture in the Lowcountry, and we must continue to fight this life-threatening virus every way we can.
If you’re planning to travel over the holidays or planning to host a gathering, Roper St. Francis Healthcare is recommending you get tested at least three days before traveling and that you quarantine after testing. You can visit any of our Roper St. Francis Express Care locations daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you’ll get your results within two days.
We want to help you take care of yourself and protect one another. We are in this together.
Chris McLain, MD, is the senior vice president & chief physician officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. He and his family live in Hollywood, S.C.