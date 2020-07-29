LETTER: It takes more than common sense to beat COVID-19

To the Editor:
The CDC guidelines for safely reopening the economy have met resistance in many states. Some governors are so reluctant to require their citizens to do anything regarding the guidelines that they have simply urged the public to use free will and common sense to prevent spread of the virus.
The poor results of this approach are evident in the surging numbers of new Covid-19 cases and related hospital admissions. It is not working.
And why not? Common sense likely has about the same distribution in the human population as does the distribution of intelligence. It follows the so-called Bell curve that indicates that only 68 percent of the population has common sense that ranges from “low normal” to “high normal,” and that another 16 percent are in the “somewhat gifted” to “highly gifted” range.
Sadly, that leaves a whopping 16 percent of the total population possessing common sense in the “poor” range.
With this huge number in the population unlikely to do common sense things in the battle against a pandemic, it never should have been considered as a viable first line defense.
Governors, the buck was dumped on you, and now it is time for serious action, a plan B.
Short of that, I would recommend every one of us who believes in miracles to start praying for one. And just to be sure, pray that you are worthy of one.
Carey R. Brier
Summerville