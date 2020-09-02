LETTER: It takes courage to vote for America

To the Editor:
As Americans we need more courage, Political Courage to vote for America. It is paramount that we stand and vote for her future now. We have two pillars of our society in grave peril.
Education. Political courage to stand and vote for qualified people who advocate for complete student discipline and respect in the classroom. School boards are an essential component of this failure. This along with “all students must pass” regardless of student effort and personal responsibility is outrageous. Why are our high school graduation rates so good? You guessed it. The security of our students and teachers must absolutely be in place, please read the book: WHY MEADOW DIED written by her father.
Law and order. Political courage to stand and vote for a protected and civil society. Our local government is responsible for our safety, one of the main reasons for our taxes. Every day we view civil unrest and destruction, without our local police and law and order we have no civilization. We must have the courage to vote for mayors who will not stand down as criminals destroy our cities.
Finally, stand in Arlington national cemetery (450 thousand American soldiers are buried there.) Stand in the American cemetery in Normandy, France (10 thousand American soldiers are buried there; average age 22.) They died under the American flag that waves above these brave men. This coming election sacrifice your time and schedule during your day… to Stand and vote for AMERICA!
David Neal
Retired teacher and coach
Summerville