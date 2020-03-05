LETTER: Is Lucas have second thoughts on Santee Cooper?

To the Editor:
After reading the op-ed by House Speaker Lucas, I find myself wondering if he is conceding that the promised windfall of selling Santee Cooper is not the best solution after all.
Mr. Lucas was a integral constructor of the legislation designed to bring the "best" offers to the Department of Administration. Now Rep. Lucas is proposing a hybrid solution, that being to reform Santee Cooper while attempting to renegotiate for a "better" deal from NextEra.
Have the preconceived notions of selling Santee Cooper been proven wrong? Why after spending $20m for a process designed to prevent biased results, there is now a call to gerrymander the process? Wouldn't this hybrid proposal be a violation of the legislation? If the free market was to bring top dollar bids for this state agency, why are more negotiations necessary? Will these negotiations take place in closed door meetings or can we be assured of transparency in these discussions?
Has the evidence shown that a Santee Cooper reform plan offers better protection for the rate/tax payers? If so, then make the call. Ownership of any state asset should remain property of the citizens of SC. Every citizen of this state should take notice when elected officials try to circumnavigate their own rules when it appears they don't get the answers they expected. Makes me wonder if the Legislative Audit Council should become engaged in this process to protect the rate/tax payers from a tainted deal that will impact our way of life.
Tommy McPherson
Pinopolis