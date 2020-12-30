LETTER: I'll take Trump any day

To the Editor:
What has Trump done in the past four years?
The "arrogant" man in the White House brokered two Middle East peace accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.
The "buffoon" in the White House is the first president that has not engaged us in foreign war since Eisenhower.
The "racist" in the White House has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population.
The "buffoon" in the White House turned NATO around and had them start paying their dues.
The "fool" in the White House neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them sending missiles toward Japan and threatening the West Coast of the U.S.
The "xenophobe" in the White House turned our relationship with the Chinese around, brought hundreds of businesses back to the U.S. and revived the economy.
The "clown" in the White House has accomplished the appointing of three Supreme Court justices who believe in the rights of the unborn and close to 300 federal judges.
This same "clown" lowered your taxes, increased the standard deduction on your IRS return from $12,500 to $24,400 for married couples and caused the stock market to rise to record levels, positively impacting the retirement accounts of tens of millions of citizens.
The clown in the White House fast-tracked the development of a COVID vaccine which will be available soon. And yet we still don't have a vaccine for SARS, Bird Flu, Ebola or a host of diseases that arose during previous administrations.
I'll take the "clown" any day. I want a strong leader.
Call me a chump, a racist, or part of the basket of deplorables. I do not care. God bless Donald Trump, the most unappreciated president in U.S. history.
Katie Windmueller
Hanahan