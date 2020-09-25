LETTER: I will vote for Trump

I am a Christian, an independent and will vote for Donald Trump in November.
Trump has been a great president who has stood up for the good of this country. His economic policies have transformed this country to excellence far beyond the timid legacy protection positions of our previous president, and Trump’s actions have proven to be outstanding to all of our country.
True, our economy has been stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the fault does not fall on Trump. Instead, it’s the Chinese.
When a vaccine is available, Trump will lead the return to normal.
Trump has forced our NATO allies to step up and provide military security for their countries, which is a really new position instead of mainly relying on America to protect them.
Germany, France and Britain defending themselves is not what I would call “cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
The foreseen changes in the environment aren’t Trump’s fault and reducing the impact of the changes will be an ecology vs. economics issue that will continue for future presidents.
I’m glad the Democratic Party recently stated lawbreaking was wrong. I am 72 years old and have watched Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, in his speeches. I see myself in him when he tries to recollect words, misuses words, can’t finish a thought or confuses numerical magnitudes. I feel sorry and embarrassed for him because this is the plight of getting old.
To those who disagree, let us reason together.
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek