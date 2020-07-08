LETTER: History has change the meaning of our countries actions

To the Editor:
I find it interesting how history is being reshaped during my lifetime.
The Germans we fought in World War II are now most times referred to as Nazis. All of my life except for the last few years we fought Germans — not Nazis.
Those in the Southern states who openly tried to secede from the Union of the United States are recently referred to as traitors. I don't know what was wrong with the term Confederates or is the term traitor used to denigrate and use divisiveness to keep reconstruction alive.
Yes, the South lost and more than 600,000 Confederates died, but to flame the embers and offend should be let go.
I guess the men who fought for our independence would be traitors today if we had not won the war for independence.
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek