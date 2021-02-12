LETTER: Helping society

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.