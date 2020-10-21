LETTER: Harrison represents Ocasio-Cortez ideas, not South Carolina's

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, one of the most radical liberals in Congress and a member of the “Squad,” has endorsed Jaime Harrison. If you still had any question whether or not Jaime Harrison was a moderate, this should clear things up.
AOC is the same person who introduced the radical Green New Deal. The same person who is still pushing to abolish ICE. And the same person who fully supports defunding the police.
If AOC is endorsing Jaime Harrison, then she believes he will be an ally in Congress to push through the House’s radical liberal agenda in the Senate. Harrison does not have the Palmetto State’s best interest in mind.
I do not want to see my city turn into the mess that radical liberal cities have turned into by supporting these policies. I want a senator that believes in protecting our communities and staying true to South Carolina voters. I know Sen. Lindsey Graham is the best candidate for this. Sen. Graham has my vote on Nov. 3rd
Jesse Watson
Summerville