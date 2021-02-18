LETTER: Green energy fails weather tests

To the Editor
Talking to my daughter in Georgetown, Texas during their snow disaster, she said one of the big problems was that the electric utilities in Texas are private companies, not state owned.
So, they sell the electricity to the highest bidder; in state, out of state it doesn't matter.
This is not the first time I've heard of this happening over the years. Therefore, it is probably not a good idea to sell Santee Cooper.
The solar panels in Texas have a lot of snow covering them and I wonder how much weight they can endure?
The windmills are frozen and some appear to be leaking oil.
Anyway, so much for green energy.
I know that our state gives rebates for solar panels but if our legislators really wanted to help their constituents they would force the utilities to help run natural gas and give rebates to the residents.
Finally, I heard that the natural gas deposits in the US are sufficient for over100 years.
The legislature being smart should restart work on our nuclear plant.
We have the nuclear fuel in this state and all we need is the plant, but this time get the right people, say engineers not politicians, to oversee its construction.
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek