LETTER: Greed slowing down vaccine distribution

If the Covid situation is so dire, desperate, drastic, extreme, and critical, and we have two effective vaccines, then why isn't every pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in this country turning out that vaccine?
Could it be that profit and patents are in play? Billions of dollars are to be made, if not, then why are there dozens of COVID-19 vaccine trials ongoing.
Pretty soon you’ll see advertisements on television for COVIN-19 vaccines, that will be followed by the class action lawsuit lawyer’s.
Don Watts
Goose Creek