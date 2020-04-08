LETTER: Gov. Coumo shouldn't have our ventilators

To the Editor:
Daily, New York Gov. Coumo addresses the virus condition of his state and reaffirms that the peak disaster will come in a couple of weeks.
I believe NY doesn’t have enough ventilators. I also believe that the disposable gowns, masks, and other personnel protection items are in short supply. I believe that as Americans we can fake the personnel protection items, but the ventilators we can’t.
So, Gov. Coumo wants all the other states and the federal government to send everything to New York to cover their peak and then.....trust me. New York will then send its ventilators and other materials to the next hot spot.
Who determines when their peak distress has past in New York? I’m sure that the governor of New York will continue to take care of his people. This idea is great but without someone in charge with no bias and someone who has the authority to seize the ventilators and send them to the need, forget it.
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek