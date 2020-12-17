LETTER: Google breakup not good for economy

To the Editor:
My name is Chloe Mayes and I am a student at the University of South Carolina.
I am reaching out to you regarding the latest news - Google appears to be being sued by some different states and the Department of Justice in an antitrust lawsuit.
It is my understanding that they aim to break up Google through this lawsuit.
As a student who relies on Google, especially during this pandemic where school is completely online and a child/family member of a small business owner who has relied on these tech resources and e-commerce provided by Google during the pandemic, I think this is extremely concerning and scary.
As a native to Moncks Corner, I think there is no telling the implications of this on Google workers in Berkeley County.
We shouldn’t be biting the hand that has helped feed schools and businesses during these challenging and unpredictable times. We should encourage our state to NOT support the lawsuit, rather than bringing government into yet another area of our lives.
Chloe Mayes
Moncks Corner