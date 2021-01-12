LETTER: Good intention violates privacy laws

To the Editor:
If I read a recent news story correctly, a student at MUSC decided that it would be a productive way of using his time off from class to figure out who among us is most vulnerable to getting the COVID virus.
Then he would notify them so that they might take some proactive measures to stay healthy.
Good intentions no doubt. He might deserve praise for trying to be part of the solution to the pandemic, but I find many aspects of this very disturbing.
First, I cannot even talk to a doctor about an illness that my wife might have because unless I am listed on her HIPPA form.
How does this student get access to MUSC’s database, no matter how anonymous it might be?
I really don’t want any student, or anyone else accessing my health information.
The student then merges this supposedly confidential information with U.S. Census information. Again, we are promised that that information is used only for statistical data and the determination of how many representatives our state gets in Congress.
I must have missed the disclaimer on the census that I filled out where it says my information might be used in case of a pandemic.
Finally the student enlists a number of volunteers to call people on a list that he shouldn’t have, and ask them questions about their health that he has no business knowing about.
I am actually surprised that so many people responded to these calls. If someone called my home out of the blue and said, "Jim, you know you have a heart condition and you need to be careful and wear a mask," I would have immediately hung up the phone.
This student might have had all the good intentions in the world. And I commend him for trying to make the world a safer place, but what happens when the next person gets his hands on my medical history and takes my name from another government list and decides that I am not safe because I might have a legal firearm in my house.
He might be just trying to help. Then again, he might have more sinister motives.
As for your good intentions, thanks but no thanks. I will be responsible for determining if I am at risk for anything, and I will take whatever measures I need to mitigate those risks. I really don’t need a Big Brother.
Jim Perillo
Summerville