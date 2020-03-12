LETTER: Gas companies are taking drivers for a ride

To the Editor:
I think there is a Fox in The Henhouse. Can Some Einstein come forward and explain to me how the gas pricing works.
When the price of crude oil goes up a $1 a barrel the price of gas goes up $.05 a gallon the next morning. However when the price drops $20 a barrel the price of gas remains the same for several days and then it drops $.15 a gallon when it should drop at least $.30 a gallon or more.
Seems to me the petroleum producers are making a huge profit off of the declining crude prices by keeping the price of gas at a discriminatory high at the pumps and not passing on the savings to the citizens.
It costs just as much to produce gas with crude at $50 a barrel as it does when crude is $31 a barrel. Can some Einstein please come forward and explain this to the public? I am waiting.
Perry Jones
Summerville