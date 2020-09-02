LETTER: For the sake of others, wear a mask

To the Editor:
Due to age, my wife and I are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus. While the masks we wear protects those around us it does not protect us.
For us to be protected, those around us must wear masks. As more and more areas remove the requirement to wear masks there are fewer and fewer places we can visit safely.
It concerns me the people who are lobbing for removal of masks have so little concern for those of us who need the protection.
At a minimum, I would suggest municipalities ask businesses to set aside times where masks are required. That would allow us to take care of our needs in a safe environment.
W. Doak
North Charleston