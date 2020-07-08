LETTER: Erasing history sets bad precedent

To the Editor:
The events of the last 2-3 weeks are disturbing. The response of officials is and has been very disappointing. Now, we have a major city which seems to have willingly submitted to threats by a group of thugs, although they seem to be well armed and organized, which leads me to conclude this was planned in advance.
Now, similar groups all over the country want to get rid of or destroy all references to any person who did or might have ever owned, traded or spoken favorably about slaves or slavery. ALL of this is HISTORY. It CANNOT be changed or erased. These people and events are over and dead, but if these reminders are erased, will people remember these actions in the future? Without the reminders and knowledge of these events and people—good or bad—we are so much more likely to repeat them. We have reminders so we do not forget. Negative and hurtful events and actions are much more likely to be repeated if there is no reminder of it.
We in this country have made great strides toward improving the lives of ALL our citizens. We still have plenty of room for improvement, but tearing down monuments and statues, renaming streets and parks and military bases will not help the disadvantaged student in third grade who needs help learning to read, write or do math. He only needs extra encouragement and attention, along with the opportunity to succeed and excel. This is a very individual and local need. None of the riots and destruction will help this child. In fact, it may have damaged or destroyed his home, school or local store.
Please, if you are angry with recent events and want to really make a difference, I implore you to channel your energies and resources into a more constructive and productive way. We have many schools, libraries, social services and nonprofits which would be more than happy to have your help and energy. Our communities need ALL of us to work together, in order to help and care for each other so we can ALL succeed.
Suzanne Chastain
Summerville