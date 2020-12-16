LETTER: Don't let vaccine get mired in bureaucracy

To the Editor:
Two COVID-19 vaccines have been developed in record time by two private American companies. The Pfizer vaccine is in distribution and use now and, hopefully, the Moderna version will be by next week.
The Moderna FDA approval process is following the Pfizer path. The companies submit their data packets to the FDA. The FDA assigns a group of "experts" to review the data and make a recommendation as to whether to approve or not. The experts schedule a meeting to review/discuss a few days after the data is delivered. After a couple of days, they forward their recommendation to the FDA, who then schedules a meeting a few days later to review the recommendation and vote to approve/disapprove.
Meanwhile, the death count is rising by thousands each week. Since I'm sure the FDA knew exactly when the data was coming from each company, don't you think it might have been appropriate to have the "experts" assembled and ready to begin their review?
Don't you think the FDA review of the experts recommendation could have begun the day the recommendation was received?
I'm not advocating skipping any reviews or short cutting the process. Just show the appropriate urgency considering the circumstances.
Having worked in the private sector, I am very sure that those employees critical to the timelines of both the Pfizer and Moderna projects worked holidays, weekends and late nights developing the vaccines and the data packets.
But, once it gets into the FDA, it's government business as usual. Oh, a four-day weekend for Thanksgiving?...Sure thing.
Jerry Funk
Goose Creek