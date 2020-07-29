LETTER: Dominion defacing harmless trees without restraint

To the Editor:
We have read about Dominion cutting trees without restraint, harming the trees, and angering homeowners in other communities.
They are doing the same, here in Summerville. We live on Central Avenue, we have several trees which were topped, and probably this was necessary, and we expected it. But, the crew today completely defaced and made a horrific hatchet job of our 80 foot, full grown magnolia tree.
Some of the branches facing the road may have needed trimming, and this has been done in the past by SCE&G, with no complaints from us.
Today, branches were cut on sides of the tree not even facing the road/power lines. They may as well have simply cut the tree down. It has been massacred and likely dealt a death blow. Unlike SCE&G much tree debris was left in our yard after the defacement.
We live at 607 Central Ave, and have for 25 years. Never, never has a tree in our yard been so ill-treated. No arborist would have done such a hack job. It is heartbreaking to say the least.
We have included a photo, which doesn't do the crime justice.
Brian Trainor
Summerville