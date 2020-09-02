LETTER: Do your part to complete the 2020 Census

2020 Census takers are again knocking on doors trying to complete the 2020 Census.
Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.
The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.
It's mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
The Census takers will have identification provided by the U S Census Bureau and they will be wearing personal protective equipment.
Please do your part for South Carolina.
Lt. Rick Carson
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office