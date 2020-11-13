LETTER: Do Republicans really believe in democracy?

As the 2020 Election shows, SC is still a state with a Republican majority — 55% to 43% to be exact. That's a red state but not a deep red state like MS. Then why would SC be represented in the US House of Representatives by 6 Republicans and only 1 Democrat?
The answer is of course Gerrymandering - the practice of drawing political districts that disproportionally favor the majority party without much regard for natural boundaries such as counties or cities.
Here in SC, this was done by putting as many Democratic voters as possible into the 6th district, the district long held by Congressman Jim Clyburn.
Did you know that the 6th District has citizens from both parts of Columbia as well as parts of North Charleston?
If those citizens from North Charleston were voting with their neighbors from Hanahan and Goose Creek, Joe Cunningham would be going back to DC to represent the 1st district in Congress.
And if the Columbia citizens voted with their neighbors in the rest of Columbia, Joe Wilson would have had a much harder time holding on to his seat in Congress. Gerrymandering creates uneven representation: Despite comprising 40%-plus of the citizens of South Carolina, Democrats are represented by two Republican Senators and a House delegation that is 85% Republican.
2021 means that it is time for redistricting again - a process that happens every 10 years after the census. Redistricting can be done in a non-partisan manner by drawing districts based on natural boundaries without regard for how groups of citizens vote or it can be done by partisan hacks to unfairly favor the majority party.
It is time for Republicans in Columbia to decide if they truly believe in democracy or if all they really care about is power and their continued ability to impose their will on the 43 percent of SC citizens that didn't vote for them.
Tone Holmen
Hanahan