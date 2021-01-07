Letters LETTER: Devil looking for a soul to steal Jan 7, 2021 48 min ago Subscribe today for $2.29 / week To the Editor:The devil has come down to Georgia! God help us.Bill BrittMoncks Corner Today's Top Headlines 3 new supermarkets coming to Charleston area in new year; new downtown restaurant to open SC's Lindsey Graham rips GOP effort to block Biden after Capitol swarm: 'Enough is enough' SC 'to see a big surge coming up' in coronavirus cases after holidays, MUSC expert warns Charleston ports agency files complaint against labor union over Leatherman Terminal jobs Atlanta firm buys, rebrands Mount Pleasant apartments at base of Ravenel Bridge for $65.5M Clemson's Trevor Lawrence declares for NFL Draft Rapper known as 'Dank Frank' who burned SC governor's homes gets leniency from judge Court battle looms over inedible Duke's mayonnaise shipment from Charleston Walmart to close its Bush River Road location in Columbia, citing slow sales Editorial: Banish SC Confederate license tags — and take these away with them