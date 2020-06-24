LETTER: Destructionists are simply bullies with agenda

To the Editor:
The last few years throughout this nation we have campaigned against bullying. Bullying in school, bullying on the Internet, bullying on social media. Studies prove that bullying pushes good people to a bad place, the results of being bullied are not good for individuals or civilized society.
The only person who benefits is the bully, who gets their way by aggression, intimidation and fear.
The latest bullies who have collectively wreaked havoc on this nation I will call “destructionists”
This group has only one thing in mind, to destroy everything that stands in the way of their agenda.
Destructionists don’t have the ability to build, include, unify, heal, or even engage in civil discourse. They shout down, beat, intimidate, and ridicule anyone with an opposing view.
Destructionists only destroy. They destroy free speech, free travel on public streets, churches, businesses, monuments, personal property, and civil liberty.
Some of our elected and appointed officials allow this and even encourage the destructionists and order law enforcement to stand down, and allow looting, arson, and anarchy.
Destructionists call for defunding and dismantling the police. Why? So they can do whatever they want without recourse or accountability. It’s the most ludicrous and ridiculous idea ever.
This is a well organized and well funded attack on the United States and liberty. It not only comes from anarchists here, but from Communist and terrorist regimes without.
It’s lightning speed and worldwide spread verify that. The speed is essential to eliminate the voice of opposition, once things are destroyed, they will not be rebuilt. The tail is now wagging the dog.
Destructionists are encouraged by the capitulation of our “leaders” and media who kneel before them to keep their power and thicken their wallets. It’s despicable, sickening, and immoral.
The press, big tech, and social media moguls are complicit in these efforts to destroy our liberty and censure and delete opposing views. Follow the money and it will become clear to you. They refuse to perform due diligence to find the truth, they used to be the watchdog of truth, now it’s a lapdog for propaganda.
Destructionists are bullies of the worst magnitude, destroying history, literature, government, law and order, liberty, and most of all, free speech. They follow Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and Communist doctrine and want America to fall, and it’s working.
Children see that bullying works. So do radicals. This has to stop.
Ron White
Summerville