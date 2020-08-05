LETTER: COVID-19 is no joke

To the Editor:
A friend texted Tuesday. It ended; “Please, tell everyone to take this seriously”. She is a nurse (in her 60s) living in Georgia with another nurse friend/roommate. They’ve both contracted COVID-19. They did everything they were supposed to. They never wanted for PPE. Worked four days, regular shifts. They still got sick.
She spends each day worried it may be her last. They called EMS Monday and taken to a nearby hospital and turned away, never out of the ambulance. The hospital doesn’t take COVID patients in the E.R. and their hospital beds were full. They were told they weren’t sick enough.
She warned this is not the flu. It is much worse. She is weak, short of breath, in constant all-over pain. “Please tell everyone to take this seriously. Stay home. Mask up and go out only for essentials.”.
Another friend called to share that her 17-year-old grand-daughter was in intensive care with Covid-19. Her lungs were full of fluid. She was on oxygen, gravely ill. A day later she improved, the oxygen was stopped and she was sent home because they needed the bed for someone sicker. Now she is isolated in her bedroom and her mother must wear a mask, gown, gloves to care of her and try not to get sick herself.
This is not a hoax. This is very real and far from over. So as requested, let me repeat one more time… “please tell everyone to take this seriously.”
Thom Schmenk
Summerville