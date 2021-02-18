LETTER: County collecting taxes but not providing services

To the Editor:
Berkeley County is taking the gas tax and not paving dirt roads in Berkeley County or even maintaining the dirt roads.
Sandy Acres Way is a road with about 12 families on it. Well the county refuses to even plow my dirt road — Sandy Acres Way,
If you drive out here right now, you will also see that the county doesn't even ditch for rainwater runoff. That is two taxes being levied with zero services provided by the county.
I have tried to get them to at least plow the Sandy Acres Way but the county refuses, saying it is a private drive. I have put 120 bags of rock down myself — just to fill up 3 mudholes and my neighbor has bought three loads of rock. I bought my rock from Lowes in bags because I am 65 years old and can't move three dump truck loads of rock with a shovel anymore.
My neighbor uses a scraper blade on his tractor while I can carry one bag at a time to fill up the small holes.
You should come out and see just how bad Sandy Acres Way is right now, especially with all the RAIN we have been having. I know the state wide gas tax was put in place for the counties to plow and eventually pave the dirt roads — something which Berkeley County refuses to do — in the case of Sandy Acres Way. Now we have the rainwater tax to help control the runoff and soil erosion, but it is not used to help the people who live on Sandy Acres Way.
However, the water needs ditches so it can runoff, and Sandy Acres Way needs to be maintained and plowed by the Berkeley County staff. Why are we paying taxes and not being served?
Thanks,
R.J. Coker
Berkeley County