LETTER: Clear cutting trees does more harm than good

To the Editor:
Trees are all our friends! They do so much more for the environment for climate change, and CO one year according to the Arbor Day Foundation a mature tree absorbs 48 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.
It is estimated for a 100-foot tree produces 6,000 pounds of oxygen in a year.
So besides helping to control flooding issues. An good example I can site is on the intersection of Dorchester Road and Cross County.
It used to be acres of trees where they are building new apartments.
I call on all cities, town and villages, and counties to change their building codes to prevent clear cutting for new development to be able to to crowd as many houses close together.
They should require a tree plan in the request for building.
Years ago when I was young you never saw that.
When they built houses they saved as many trees as they could to fit the house in. They knew how important it was to build lots with trees left on them.
It not only improves a neighbor hood, but also helps increase the value of the home. Clear cutting is not the answer.
It takes years for new planted trees to mature.
Michael Schwarzott
North Charleston