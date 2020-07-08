LETTER: Church lawsuits are a waste of money

To the Editor:
I read with great interest about the latest decision regarding the lawsuits involving the Episcopal and Anglican church.
I never agreed with all the reasons that resulted in my church along with many others breaking away from the national Church. However, Trinity Church Pinopolis is and will remain my church family and I will stand with them as they have always stood by me and my family.
That being said, I can't help but wonder how many children we could have fed, clothed and sheltered with the monies spent on these lawsuits? How many adults we could have educated so that they might have a better life?
As I've said many times, the devil is rejoicing with many Christians acting in a very UnChristian way.
I pray that this will be the end of these lawsuits, that we can all agree to disagree, and that we will love our neighbors as Christ called us to do.
Theresa Camlin
Moncks Corner