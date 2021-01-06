LETTER: Chick-fil-A can handle distribution Jan 6, 2021 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.29 / week To the Editor:My nephew, Joey, has the answer for speeding up the vaccine delivery. Let Chick-fil-A handle it.Jerry FunkGoose Creek Tags Fast-food Restaurants Hapeville, Georgia Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl Restaurants Chick-fil-a And Lgbt People Bo Muller-moore Editor Joey Jerry Funk Coronavirus Covid-19 Today's Top Headlines New Tavern in Surfside projected to open in February, will hire between 40-50 employees Court battle looms over inedible Duke's mayonnaise shipment from Charleston Editorial: Banish SC Confederate license tags — and take these away with them Walmart to close its Bush River Road location in Columbia, citing slow sales SC flounder are at historically low levels. Could new fishing rules save them? 3 new supermarkets coming to Charleston area in new year; new downtown restaurant to open New Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano ousts 2 commanders on first day in office McMaster: SC workers eligible for vaccine need to sign up or 'go to the back of the line' Mace: I support Trump, but Congress lacks authority to overturn Electoral College Charleston restaurant suspected of violating COVID-19 alcohol rules on New Year's Eve