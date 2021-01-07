LETTER: Capitol violence could have been much worse

To the Editor
The assault on the Capitol today should have been no surprise, hasn't it been building in a woke society for a minute?
The talking heads and experts will go on and on about all of this for a very long time. As a military strategist and security person including the security of nuclear weapons and nuclear loaded aircraft, I was looking at the details of the Capitol area and noted how easy it was for a ragtag bunch to breach the Capitol complex.
Imagine what a very skilled unit with the right hardware could inflict on an incompetent security detail. This could have easily been Benghazi. Consider yourselves blessed as you slithered out of harm's way. Those at Benghazi didn't have that luxury.
Wally Reddington Jr., Msgt, USAF (retired)
Goose Creek