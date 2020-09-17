LETTER: Behavior aside, Trump deserves credit

To the Editor:
As one of our current presidential candidates often says, "Come on guys." How about a little respect for our current president and his awesome accomplishment of bringing these Middle East countries together.
I know it's not always easy to like the way our president behaves, but this is a significant step to improve peace and stability in the region. It deserves more than the article relegated to page 16.
Apparently others, such as the Wall Street Journal, feel as I do, it was front page news there.
I wonder if it would have been front page news for the Post and Courier had a different president been in office?
Wallace J. Moran
Summerville