LETTER: Behavior aside, Trump deserves credit

To the Editor:

As one of our current presidential candidates often says, "Come on guys." How about a little respect for our current president and his awesome accomplishment of bringing these Middle East countries together.

I know it's not always easy to like the way our president behaves, but this is a significant step to improve peace and stability in the region. It deserves more than the article relegated to page 16.

Apparently others, such as the Wall Street Journal, feel as I do, it was front page news there.

I wonder if it would have been front page news for the Post and Courier had a different president been in office?

Wallace J. Moran

Summerville