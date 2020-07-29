LETTER: Beach communities don't need my parking money

To the Editor:
All the beach communities need to take a lesson from Moncks Corner and Summerville; neither of them have parking meters.
Summerville has a parking garage but has no attendant as they don't charge a fee for parking in it.
Folly Beach seems to have forgotten like the other beach communities that they don't own the beach.
The Folly Island park wouldn't exist if the tax payer's hadn't paid for their sand. Now Isle of the Palms is thinking of raising parking fees.
I refuse to frequent the beaches as going to the beach should be free as I John Q Public refuse to pay to walk on sand that my tax money went to pay for.
Personally I'll stick close to home when I want to relax — and use the money I saved by not feeding meters or Beach Park fees to support the local business instead of supporting a greedy local government that doesn't know what side their bread is buttered on.
Charles Billings
Moncks Corner