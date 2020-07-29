LETTER: As one nation, we can beat COVID-19

To the Editor
It's been interesting listening to the diverse positions on the re-opening of the country, as the facts not our feelings indicate that for most of the nation we continue to be in a critical place in the life of this virus.
In response to the writer who recently suggested that an answer to the pandemic and successful re-opening of the economy is for the "Boomers to stay home," she cited some data points regarding COVID-19 deaths for those ages 55 and older.
A deeper dive in the data actually indicates that the rates rise based on age, those older than 65 who also have underlying conditions.
What the writer failed to acknowledge is that the current findings for areas across this nation is that the rates of infection and death are disproportionately higher for "Black and Brown" communities, African-Americans and Hispanics.
These groups are at increased risk for COVID death. Is the writer proposing that those over 55, along with African-Americans and Hispanics "stay home"?
The strategy suggested is not one that will strengthen the economy, restore jobs, and improve the livability and quality of life.
The groups referenced by the writer represent very "essential" workers.
Many in a portion of the "boomer" population are on the frontline and leading in this pandemic fight, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, leading researchers at NIH, John Hopkins University, and research institutions to identify a treatment protocol and vaccine for COVID-19.
The group that is being asked to "stay home" includes veteran K-12 educators across this nation, administrators and faculty in our higher education institutions, who are critical to ensuring that our children who are our future leaders have access to quality education, the receipt of rigorous instruction, following this period of learning lost, to ensure their readiness to be successful in our ever growing global economy.
Finally, let's not forget about people of color who serve in varied capacities to ensure the welfare, livelihood, and prosperity of this nation, and because of their sacrifices many can stay at home.
The answer, the facts vs. our feeling, is to implement that which is based on research and based on "best practices," and they are as follows: Practice social distancing; Put on a mask when in public; and Patience with the process, the phases for re-opening the economy, not "turning on a light switch" but it will be a process.
Finally, as a nation, there is the need to be reminded that based on our pledge as a nation, we continue to be "one nation under God" where "all lives matter."
Brenda A. Nelson, Ed.D.
Ladson