LETTER: Apartments worst part of urban sprawl

To the Editor:
I’ve lived in Summerville for 50 years, 33 years in South Pointe. When we looked for a forever home, we choose South Pointe for its quick access to town/interstate and its quiet private area. I’ve enjoyed the amenities Summerville growth has brought; however, things have gotten out of hand.
Developers want to add 228 apartments to an area at the front of our neighborhood on Highway 78. This will create safety issues, have a negative environmental impact and instigates other concerns.
Traffic - Highway 78 is already terribly congested. These apartments could potentially add 456 vehicles to this area.
South Pointe has one neighborhood entry and egress. Apartment traffic will dump onto South Pointe Blvd thus creating a safety issue for those that live here. Then, this traffic will dump onto Highway 78 adding a safety issue for ALL who use this corridor.
Environment - One third (5.041 acres) of this land (15.7 acres) is Freshwater Forested/Shrub Wetlands. “Because wetlands are an ecosystem, they play an essential role in the environment.....Filling in wetlands may also have negative consequences for property owners in the surrounding areas as water contained in wetlands will need to go somewhere else’” (Gokce Capital, LLC)
With each surrounding development added, flooding occurrences in South Pointe, on South Pointe Blvd and on Highway 78 have increased. I fear this new complex will add more flooding to the area, especially on the Blvd. The Blvd flooding makes entry/egress difficult to impossible. This is a HUGE safety issue for our neighborhood.
Fiscal vs Needs – How do the Fiscal vs Needs Analysis of this project compare? Do we have enough police, fire personnel, waste management, utilities, etc.? Will this create a tax increase to provide more service needed?
School Overcrowding – Do we want attendance lines to change, again. Do we want a possible tax increase to build new schools?
“Flowertown in the Pines” – Developers want to annex this property into the town, then cut down all the trees. Does this action follow our town motto, “Sacra Pinus Esto”?
Density – Within a one-mile radius of South Pointe there are about six apartment complexes and another one proposed on the Berlin G Myers Parkway. Is there truly a need to add more?
Please, stop this unsafe urban sprawl.
Summerville is losing what is left of its small-town feel.
Say, "no" to South Pointe Venture Apartments.
Marena Morton
Summerville