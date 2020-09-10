LETTER: American flag stands for greatest country on Earth

While getting this morning's newspaper, I noticed from years on duty, Old Glory was ripped beyond repair. I took the flag down and headed straight to the house where a brand new American flag had been waiting its turn to serve
The new 3-foot by 5-foot flag had been flown over the United States Capitol, re-packaged and given to a sitting United States senator. In my case, it was my friend and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.
Like most of you, I'm a proud American citizen and when I see and hear the damage that is being done to our country by rioters and looters, it breaks my heart.
What could we ordinary Americans have done (differently) to keep the current stem of violence from happening?
I don't know, but I do know that if our leaders in Washington don't do something and soon, it may soon be to late.
Imagine what's happening in the Northwest happening right here in Charleston or Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston. I'm afraid it may be war.
Thank you for the flag Tim. I may be old but I'm still ready to stand up and fight for the greatest country on Earth.
Charlie Lybrand
Hollywood