LETTER: Access to waterways in jeapordy

To the Editor:
The proposed extension of the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway is an alltoo-typical storyline in an all-tootypical Southern town.
Access to water and other public amenities available to the historically marginalized black community in the Charleston area has steadily been eroding for decades as the flood of affluent mostly white transplants continues to overwhelm the area.
From the peninsula to the Sea Islands and even up to Summerville, generations of black longtime residents suffer from less and less access to water and public recreational areas where they can enjoy the outdoors.
River access, lakes and fishing spots continue to be purchased and deemed off limits by everexpanding residential subdivisions and commercial developments, a trend that has been silently claiming water access for the wealthy for decades.
Access to the water for nonlandowners in the Charleston area has gone from an abundance to a rare commodity.
I’m concerned the Sawmill Branch Trail could follow the same trend as permits for the final leg of the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway are soon to be issued.
This beautiful and functional trail through the heart of Summerville is an absolute gem where residents can escape from the hustle and bustle of city life for a nice walk, jog or bicycle ride next to the canal.
What we need is the Sawmill Branch Trail to stay.
Matt Pridgen
Summerville